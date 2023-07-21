Gambia: Manjai Kicks Off 'Nawetan' Knockout Qualifiers

20 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Manjai Sports Committee last week commenced its 2023 'nawetan' qualifiers with 56 teams.

The qualifiers played in a knockout format are being played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai.

The 56 teams are vying for four available spots for the nawetan proper.

Avic FC became the first team to qualify to the next round after eliminating Raba FC 4-2 on penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time during the early game played on Friday.

Blue Stars also beat Atlantic FC 4-2 on penalty shootouts after a 1-all draw in regulation time in the late encounter on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Bufa FC beat Sanchaba United 10-9 during a marathon post-match penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time

Atlantic FC became the first team to convincingly win during regular time after thrashing Sonko Jilleng FC 4-0 in the late match played on Saturday.

Ousman Jallow became the hero of the match after scoring a hat-trick for Atlantic FC.

On Sunday, Mbollo FC were eliminated by Newcastle 2-0 in the early game, while Brusubi Extension defeated Ballack Academy 3-1 in the late game.

German Road beat Faks FC 2-0 earlier on Tuesday, before Under 15 FC defeated Berlin 5-3 on post-match penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time during the late encounter.

