Gambia: Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Criminal Damage, Theft Worth D83,500

20 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

Almamo Sillah was arraigned on Monday 17 July 2023 before Magistrate E.J.C. Dunn at the Kanifing Magistrate Court and charged with multiple counts of criminal damages.

He was charged with breaking into a building with the intention to commit felony, stealing a mobile phone marked, iPhone 11 pro max valued at D80,000.00 (eighty thousand dalasis) and iPod valued at D3,500.00 (three thousand five hundred dalasis).

He further went and assaulted one Abdoulie Sankareh by smashing his hands with a Crow Bar and causing actual bodily harm and willfully and unlawfully broke the window burglar proof of the house of Kaddy Sankareh the defendant.

The alleged criminal pleaded not guilty to all counts. Prosecutor Jammeh objected to the court granting bail to the accused person as he might run away and that would be the end of the case.

He added that the accused attempted to escape on several occasions but he was caught and taken to the Manjai Police Station.

The prosecuting officer added that the accused might commit similar offence as the accused had no means of living except stealing, and urged the court to judicially and judiciously not grant him bail.

The accused person further sought medical attention due to the bruises he said the police inflicted on him at the time of his arrest which magistrate Dunn granted to him but denied him bail.

The case was adjourned till 24 July 2023.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.