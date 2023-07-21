Burkina Faso: UNFPA Initiatives Empowering Youth for Peace and Security - Burkina Faso

press release

UNFPA has actively empowered and engaged youth in peace and security initiatives in Burkina Faso. The "Youth and Peace" project resulted in regional action plans, advocacy workshops, and intergenerational meetings involving 612 young people. Sensitization workshops and dissemination of UN Security Council resolutions reached 200 young individuals. Two multifunctional youth centers were also rehabilitated. In 2021-2022, the project "Support for Young Peacebuilders" trained 500 youth, organized advocacy with leaders, and provided start-up kits. Community dialogues and journalism training further engaged youth. UNFPA continues to support the development of an action plan for resolution 2250 through YouthConnekt Burkina. These efforts promote stability and youth involvement in peacebuilding in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso, like many countries in the Sahel region, faces significant challenges related to peace and security, with young people being disproportionately affected by conflicts and instability. In response to this pressing issue, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been actively working on initiatives to empower youth and promote peace in the country. This article highlights the actions already implemented by UNFPA in Burkina Faso and the ongoing efforts to support young people in conflict prevention and management.

Actions Already Implemented

Regional Action Plans for Conflict Prevention: Under the "Youth and Peace" project, UNFPA facilitated the development of two regional action plans in the North and Sahel regions of Burkina Faso. These plans aimed at building capacities for conflict prevention and management mechanisms and structures, with a particular focus on the inclusion of young people.

Advocacy Workshops for Community Leaders: UNFPA conducted four advocacy workshops targeting community leaders, including traditional and customary chiefs, griots, and religious leaders. The workshops emphasized the crucial role of young people in conflict prevention and management and sought to garner support from these influential figures.

Intergenerational Meetings: In efforts to promote inclusivity in conflict prevention, UNFPA organized two intergenerational meetings in the regions. These meetings emphasized the importance of involving state and non-state mechanisms and structures in conflict prevention and management. Over 600 young people participated in these events.

Sensitization Workshops for Youth Organizations: UNFPA conducted sensitization workshops for 150 leaders of youth organizations in the northern and Sahel regions. The workshops focused on the integrated youth strategy of the G5 Sahel, with the goal of fostering a deeper understanding of the strategy's objectives.

Dissemination of United Nations Security Council Resolutions: UNFPA engaged 200 young people from the two regions in raising awareness about United Nations Security Council resolutions 1325 and 2250. These resolutions highlight the crucial roles of women and youth in peace and security efforts.

Youth Centers Rehabilitation: As part of its commitment to empowering young people, UNFPA rehabilitated and equipped two multifunctional youth centers in the municipalities of Thiou and Gorom-Gorom. These centers serve as spaces for capacity building and youth engagement.

Actions in Process

Training and Empowerment: UNFPA's ongoing project "Support for the promotion and protection of young peacebuilders and human rights defenders in the Sahel, North, and East Regions" includes the training of 500 young people in various areas such as human rights protection, gender-sensitive data management, entrepreneurship, and micro-enterprise management. Additionally, UNFPA will provide start-up kits to empower these young individuals to engage in income-generating activities.

Advocacy with Community Leaders: Continuing its efforts to engage community leaders, UNFPA is organizing advocacy sessions with customary, traditional, and religious leaders. The aim is to promote the active involvement of young people in conflict prevention and management mechanisms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso Children Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media Empowerment: UNFPA is training 26 young people in mobile journalism (MoJo) and providing them with MoJo kits to produce and disseminate content promoting peace and social cohesion.

Further Support for Resolution Implementation: UNFPA is actively supporting the Ministry of Youth (YouthConnekt Burkina) in developing the action plan for the implementation of resolution 2250. This plan will outline specific measures to involve and empower young people in peace and security initiatives.

UNFPA's actions in Burkina Faso demonstrate a commitment to empower youth and enhance their participation in peace and security efforts. By providing training, support, and creating platforms for dialogue, UNFPA is working towards a more peaceful and inclusive society, where young people play a pivotal role in shaping their future and contributing to lasting peace in the region.