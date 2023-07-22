Niger: Sinclair Sees Penalty saved as Nigeria Hold Canada

press release

Nigeria captain Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a vital penalty save

Christine Sinclair missed chance to become tournament’s oldest scorer

Every match at Australia & New Zealand 2023 has seen a penalty awarded

Nigeria 0-0 Canada | Group B

Nigeria and Canada have shared the spoils in their tight Group B opener in Melbourne, with the two captains involved in the game’s pivotal moment.

After a goalless opening half, Canada were awarded a penalty shortly after the break. Their captain, Christine Sinclair, stepped up to the spot but was thwarted by a superb stop low to her left by the Super Falcons skipper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Match review

With Melbourne Rectangular Stadium bathed in early afternoon sunshine, a tight first half saw Canada shade possession but the best of the chances fall Nigeria’s way.

Ifeoma Onumonu had an effort parried wide by Kailen Sheridan midway through the half before a vital intervention from Vanessa Gilles kept Asisat Oshoala’s goal-bound effort out after a missed clearance from Sheridan.

Five minutes after the restart came the game’s key moment. with Canada awarded a penalty as Sinclair was brought down by Francisca Ordega. But the 40-year-old missed the chance to become the tournament’s oldest scorer as Nnadozie made a fine save low to her left.

Both nations went in search of a winner, with Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie having a shot well blocked with a quarter of an hour remaining before Canada substitutes Evelyne Viens and then Cloe Lacasse also had late efforts cleared.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Niger U.S., Canada and Africa Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Super Falcons will be without midfielder Deborah Abiodun for their next match though after she was shown a red card late in second half stoppage time as Nigeria saw out their first scoreless draw in 27 Women’s World Cup matches.

Key stat

Four of the last six penalties awarded at the FIFA Women’s World Cup have been missed, with Sinclair’s effort the latest on that list.

While 82% of players thought Canada would win the match in our Hyundai Match Predictor, the two sides played out these global finals' first stalemate.

VISA Player of the Match

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

Quotes

“This is tournament football so we take a point out of today. We have to keep moving forward, we’ll stay calm and we move on to the next task.” - Bev Priestman, Canada coach

“Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she's one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now.” – Randy Waldrum, Nigeria coach.