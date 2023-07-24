South Africa: Eight VIP Unit Officers to Appear in Court After Highway Assault - South African News Briefs - July 24, 2023

A screenshot of the video shared across several social media channels in South Africa. The motorist filmed members of the police VIP unit attacking three civilians in Gauteng.

Cape Town —

VIP Protection Officers Who Were Filmed Assaulting Johannesburg Motorists Have Been Arrested

Eight Presidential Protection Services (PPS) police officers, who were caught on video assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, have been arrested. News24 reports that the men handed themselves in to the Sandton police on Sunday afternoon (July 23, 2023). The men are accused of assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing a firearm. They will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday July 24.

ANC Does U-turn on Secretary General Threat to Remove Cabinet Minister

Hours after Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress, warned of removing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he did not perform, the ANC made a U-turn saying the minister was safe in his job, News24 reports. In a speech at the ANC Women's League conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, Mbalula said Gordhan should work quickly in fixing the problems faced by the country's rail system - saying if he did not do so, he would be removed. But on Saturday night, the ANC issued a statement qualifying Mbalula's comments and saying Gordhan was safe in his job. Gordhan recently announced a new board at Transnet had been appointed to turn around the struggling state-owned enterprise.

Gauteng Ambulances Equipped with CCTV Cameras and Tracking Devices

The Gauteng Health Department says all their ambulances are now being fitted with CCTV cameras and tracking devices, SABC News reports. An Emergency Medical Services crew was hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of their personal belongings while responding to a bogus distress call in Nellmapius near Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Saturday July 22, 2023. The Gauteng Health Department's Motalatale Modiba said that through the use of technology an armed response was activated and the ambulance recovered minutes later.