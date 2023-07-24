Nigeria: Petrol Hike - Stakeholders Seek Govt's Intervention to Prevent Imminent Scarcity

Nigerians are yet to see an end to sufferings brought about by periodic increase in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called Petrol.

Already, transport fare is taking an upward trajectory as operators in the industry are adjusting their fares to suit current price of product.

Report shows that pump price of petrol sells between N570, N650 and N700 per litre in different parts of the country.

This scary situation is further being threatened by warnings from key players in the downstream sub sector of the industry who feel overburdened by arbitrary charges by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

They have alleged that the PTD is jeopardising efforts to sustain distribution of products.

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), is the latest to kick against the alleged increase in truck loading fees for petrol by PTD.

National President of the association, Alhaji Lawal Dan-Zaki, in a statement in Abuja cited an "arbitrary increase" of loading fees. ADITOP said one of the major concerns of the association was the alleged abuse, impunity and arbitrary increase of levies imposed by the PTD.

Addressing the issue, they said, "At present, the PTD collects N60,000 per truck for loading and is planning a further increase.

"We, in the ADITOP vehemently oppose this. This exorbitant increase places an undue burden on the already struggling general public, and serves no productive purpose at this critical juncture in the downstream sector," the statement read in part.

Dan-Zaki said it was the considered view of ADITOP that no association in the oil and gas industry should be permitted to collect unreasonable levies per truck of PMS.

"By doing so, the association aims to restore a fair and just system that promotes cooperation and sustainability across the industry.

"Due to these unpatriotic and illegal collections, the members of ADITOP wish to inform the general public and all stakeholders in the downstream sector of Nigeria's oil and gas industry that the association will soon commence nationwide operations.

"This will include but not be limited to nationwide road service and safety measures for members in addition to the collection of levies."

The Association urged the federal government to intervene promptly and halt the petroleum tanker drivers from terrorising other stakeholders in the oil industry.

Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, confirmed the situation to me, describing the actions of haulage operators across the country as an 'Act Of Sabotage '.

According to IPMAN, tanker drivers are imposing illegal charges on marketers ranging from between N50,000 to N100,000 per 33,000 litres petrol tanker capacity.

The charges it said, are not only illegal but arbitrary and is adding to operational cost borne by members.

The National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, while in a chat with me, warned that if federal government fails to prevail on the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), to stop the imposition of illegal levies on her members, it may lead to hike in pump price of petrol.