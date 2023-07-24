Liberia: ECI Makes Climate Change Appeal to Government

24 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Dozens of Climate activists from the Eco Climate Initiative (ECI) over the weekend staged a peaceful rally in Paynesville calling on the Government of Liberia to declare Climate Change a national emergency.

The group partnered with Climate Clock and the Global Community in over 30 countries to celebrate Climate Emergency Day on Saturday, 22 July 2023 during which it sought the government's action.

During the rally, the group marched from Boulevard Junction to the E.J.S Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The group appealed to the government to declare Climate Change a national emergency because Liberia is gradually disappearing due to Climate Change.

The group asked the government to protect wetlands and ban single-use plastic across the country.

According to the group, single used plastic poses several health and environmental hazards to the community and society.

ECI is a youth-driven Anti-Climate Change movement that is working to improve youth participation and contribution to combating climate change and environmental pollution.

The objective of the organization is to lead youth into maintaining a friendly environment through advocacy, environmental literacy, and research.

Shedike Varlee Kamara, ECI Executive Director, addressed reporters and the global community during the rally.

He said they joined the rest of the world to celebrate Climate Emergency Day to enable national governments and global partners to take serious decisions in protecting the environment.

He indicated that they have partnered with Climate Clock and the Global Community in over 30 countries to celebrate Climate Emergency Day.

Mr. Kamara added that the Climate Clock is in Liberia and they are asking the government to protect wetlands and ban single-use plastic to help the environment to experience growth.

"Today is Climate Emergency Day and the World set a deadline for us to take serious action to protect our environment," he said.

He said Climate Change is a serious emergency issue that needs to be addressed.

"We have had flooding and this tells us that we are in [a] Climate emergency," he noted.

He said they are appealing to the President George Manneh Weah, the Environmental Protection Agency, and every single environmental institution to take serious decisions against Climate change by declaring it a national emergency.

