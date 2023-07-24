Liberia: Cummings Visits and Empathizes With Flood Victims in New Georgia

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander Cummings, on Sunday, July 23, visited and empathized with several churches and communities in New Georgia, Caldwell, whose members were victimized by flood, caused by heavy downpour of rains over the weekend.

The flood in Montserrado County caused massive damage to homes and displaced hundreds of citizens, especially in the Caldwell areas.

Mr. Cummings accompanied by his wife, Teresa and senior CPP stalwarts visited and worshipped at the Garden of Prayers, Healing and Delivery Ministries and the Seomi God's Family Church.

The CPP Standard Bearer also engaged several communities along the New Georgia Road in the Chea Cheapoo and Forky Town communities.

The visits to the affected flood areas, followed a special worship service at the Garden of Prayers Ministries, during which the Church and community leaders jointly gowned Mr. Cummings and pledged their support to his Presidential bid come October 10.

Bishop David S. Thomas of the Garden of Prayers Ministries expressed appreciation for the visit by the CPP Standard Bearer and cautioned Liberians not to repeat or make the wrong choices, due to instant personal gratifications.

Bishop Thomas preached on the theme, "Few causes of Failures," with emphasis on people who ignored God's divine instructions and are moved by what they see. The Pentecostal Bishop also cautioned Liberians to be careful of what they are receiving during the elections to influence their decisions, noting that "when there is deceit in your heart, you will evoke cause," he said.

He said it will be the greatest mistake by Liberians to ignore Mr. Cummings's great potential and what he is capable of doing to pull Liberia out of the deteriorating economic conditions affecting millions of Liberians.

In response, the CPP Standard Bearer expressed gratitude for the honouring ceremony and said upon his election as President of Liberia the religious community will be a critical partner in the transformation of Liberia.

Mr. Cummings said a CPP administration will increase economic opportunities with emphasis on young people and women who are Liberia's future and backbone respectively.

He equated Liberia to a bowl of rice, in which all Liberians irrespective of political or religious affiliations and ethnicity, will be granted equal rights and opportunities to eat therefrom in strict adherence to the law.