Ghana: Gov't, Italy Renew Ties of Co-Operation

Ghana and Italy have renewed their commitments to deepening the ties of co-operation, bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries, and to continue to explore areas of mutual interests for the benefit of their respective populations.

This was made known on Friday when the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held bilateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome, Italy, as part of the President's four -day official visit to that country.

Welcoming President Akufo-Addo, his Italian counterpart lauded Ghana's continued adherence to the tenets of democracy, good governance, the rule of law and to the principles of democratic accountability, all of which, he said, have made Ghana a beacon of democracy and stability not only in West Africa, but also on the continent of Africa.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, noted that Ghana and Italy have had strong relations spanning several decades, which have resulted in many Italian companies being successful in their operations in Ghana, citing the Italian engineering firm, Impregilo, which constructed the Akosombo Dam, as an example.

Reiterated Ghana's commitment to working with Italy, the President thanked the Italian President for the support given to Ghana by Italy, a member of the Creditor Committee for Ghana under the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatments, in the restructuring of Ghana's finances, which helped her secure a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility from the International Monetary Fund.

Collaboration with Italy in the development of the Ghana's pharmaceutical and agro-based industries, President Akufo-Addo said, was high on the agenda of his visit, and indicated that it will be one of the matters he will bring up in his discussions with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, which is scheduled to take place today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both leaders agreed that the quest for the development of their respective economies will not be possible in conditions of chaos and armed conflict. To this end, President Mattarella applauded the role being played by Ghana in helping to confront the jihadist and terrorist threat in the Sahel.

Describing the Accra Initiative as "commendable", the Italian President pledged the support of his country for its success, because, in his own words, "the stability of the Sahel is important". In addition to this, President Mattarella also pledged the support of Italy in helping to confront the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

President Mattarella and President Akufo-Addo were unanimous in their call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council, which, in the words of the Ghanaian leader, is long overdue.

While in Italy, President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 4th ECAM Summit in Rome, which has been organised as a sideline event to coincide with the Coordination Hub of the UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment in Rome.

The summit will discuss challenges and opportunities in the fields of healthcare and food safety in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.