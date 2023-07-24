Nigeria: Panellists to Discuss Digital Culture, Democracy At Unveiling of Book On Cyber Politics

Among prominent personalities who have commented on Cyber Politics and the author is Mr Danbatta.

A panel is set to discuss the implications of digital culture for democracy during the public presentation of a book by the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Omoniyi Ibietan, on Tuesday, 25 July 2023, the publishers of the book have said.

The panel discussion will follow the review of Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria, by Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief of Abuja-based Leadership Newspapers.

Discussions during the session will dwell on 'The Cyber Context of Political Communication and its Implications for Democracy in Africa'.

Listed as panellists are Mr Ibietan, Majeed Dahiru, writer, public affairs analyst and CEO of Orascom Properties; and Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication and deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University, Abuja.

Chido Onumah, social entrepreneur, journalist, writer, author and Coordinator, African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRIMIL), will moderate the discussion.

The panel will focus on how cyber politics played out and shaped the last two general elections in Nigeria. The possible implications of cyber politics in future elections will also be x-rayed.

Published by Premium Times Books, the book publishing arm of the Premium Times Group, the 460-page book, spread over 12 chapters, interrogated a critical phase in Nigeria's democracy through its elections.

In this new title that has been widely praised, Nigeria's 2015 presidential election is used as the sounding board from which analyses that offer great insights into the future of voting behaviour in the country were made.

The study that culminated in the book has been described as both skilful in its rendition and ground-cutting in its intellectual approach.

At the planned Tuesday event, the book will be formally unveiled by Umar Danbatta, a professor, and executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), where Mr Ibietan works. Mr Danbatta is also the writer of the foreword to the book.

Among prominent personalities who have commented on the book and the author is Mr Danbatta.

In a foreword he wrote for Cyber Politics, the NCC CEO praised the book for situating the historical context of Nigerian politics and democracy and for exploring the nexus between social media and voting behaviour, and the influence of the social media ecosystem and other variables in the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Books Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He described Cyber Politics as a "compelling narrative, a scholar's guide and companion on the various political communication themes it interprets".

"It is difficult to put down this work once you are drawn by its alluring and free-flowing prose and incisive analysis," the NCC boss added.

Cyber Politics has been available in hardback and paperback versions in bookstores across the country since 12 June 2023. The electronic copies of the book can also be purchased on online platforms, including Amazon.

Prominent Nigerians and stakeholders within the Nigerian politics cycle and cyber/digital ecosystem are billed to be at the public presentation of the book.

Signed

Premium Times Group

July 23, 2023