Liberia's Labour Minister Addresses Youth Empowerment At the World Minister Forum

Labour Minister Cllr Charles H Gibson has engaged in productive discussions with participants attending the prestigious "World Minister Forum" in South Korea, focusing on the challenges faced by the youth in Liberia and across Africa.

Minister Gibson has emphasized the pressing need to address the issue of youth unemployment and has proposed practical solutions to empower young adults and school-going youths.

According to him, during his round table discussions held at the World Minister Forum with fellow Ministers, he highlighted the dire situation faced by young adults in Liberia, where unemployment remains a significant challenge. He emphasized that the transition to young adulthood often coincides with early parenthood, placing immense responsibilities on them to provide for their families.

The Liberian Labnour Minister recognized that employment opportunities are crucial in alleviating the hardships faced by young adults, preventing them from resorting to criminal activities or seeking assistance from family and friends.

He said to combat the issue of youth unemployment, the Ministry of Labour has identified the importance of vocational training and stressed that while skills training is vital, many young adults lack employable skills, hindering their chances of securing meaningful employment. In response to this, the Ministry of Labour has initiated efforts to encourage vocational training among young adults, equipping them with relevant skills that match the demands of the job market. By doing so, the Ministry aims to reduce unemployment rates and provide hope for a better future.

Regarding school-going youths, Minister Gibson addressed the challenges of anger and violence that often affect their well-being. He acknowledged that anger is a natural emotion, but it is essential to teach young individuals how to manage their anger constructively, ensuring it does not lead to violence or aggression. The Minister emphasized the significance of combining social and mental education to foster a well-rounded development of the youth. Moreover, the integration of skills education into the curriculum will keep them engaged and occupied, reducing the likelihood of negative behavior.

Minister Gibson's participation in the World Minister Forum has provided an opportunity to share Liberia's experiences and learn from other African nations facing similar challenges in youth employment. By exchanging ideas and best practices, Liberia aims to forge partnerships and collaborations to tackle youth unemployment collectively.

Minister Gibson spoke Friday July 21, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea where he said the Ministry of Labour remains committed to developing effective strategies and policies to empower the youth, improve their employability, and foster a stable and prosperous society.

The Liberia Labour Minister's engagement at the World Minister Forum in South Korea is a testament to Liberia's dedication to finding sustainable solutions for the betterment of its youth and the nation as a whole.-Dispatch