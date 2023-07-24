Liberia: GVL Distances Itself From Man Found Dead in Its Plantation

Sinoe County- Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. says it is aware of the lifeless body of a man that was discovered in one of its plantation divisions in Butaw, Sinoe County. The man identified as Issac, according to sources, went missing while on his palm wine tapping expedition, but was later found dead in division 4 of our Butaw Plantation on June 24, 2023, the company narrates in a press release issued in Monrovia.

"GVL wants to make it emphatically clear that the late Isaac was neither its employee nor did he have any connection or relationship with GVL. We believe that this matter is being investigated by the Liberia National Police", the release reads.

The company says that despite having no connection to the deceased, a group of persons believed to be residents of nearby communities, under the name "Travelers Association", stormed its Butaw housing camp on Saturday, July 8, 2023, threatening the life and safety of its residents who are employees and their families.

It details that this group carried the coffin presumably bearing the remains of the late Isaac on the camp going from one house to another, displaying acts of violence which instilled fear in those living there. The company notes that such conduct should have no place in the Liberian society, nor should persons engaged in such acts go with impunity.

GVL says it is convinced that the Government of Liberia has the ability to take robust actions to promote justice in the Liberian society, and has informed the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs, National Bureau of Concessions, and the County Superintendent of this violent incident while seeking their intervention.