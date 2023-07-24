Liberia: Public Works Minister Blames Sirleaf's Regime

Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins has blamed Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf regime for the suspension of the Johnsonville road construction due to its failure to make good over seven thousand united states dollars payment to contractors.

The Johnsonville road project started sometime between 2016 to 2017, but got stalled for undisclosed reasons which the now acting minister termed as failure of the past regime to settle its obligation to contractors.

Whoever, Minister Cooker-Collins said the Weah's administration through the Ministry of Public Works is making significant efforts to kick-start the project soon.

The Minister re-echoed lack of equipment and delay in the completion of road projects by contractors, as major challenges impeding the workings of the Ministry.

The lack of Crawler Excavator, Motor Grader, Road Roller and Wheel Loader amongst others, are some equipment delaying the implementation of Government's road projects across the country, Collins mentioned.