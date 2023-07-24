Ghana: Armed Robbers Shoot 2 Dead, Injure Others At Kwame Danso

Two persons have been shot dead with three others injured allegedly by four armed robbers when they attacked a phone shop at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District of Bono East Region at the weekend.

The deceased, Adamu Ibrahim, 40, and Abubakha Karim, 19 have been handed over to their families for burial in accordance with Muslim tradition.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the armed men wielding machete and guns took advantage of a power outage that occurred in the area around 7:45 p.m to carry out the operation.

The assailants were alleged to have butchered and inflected machete wounds on their victims before making away with a number of phones and undisclosed amount of cash.

According to eyewitness account, the rambo-styled operation lasted for about 10 minutes before power was restored in the area.

The incident is said to have created fear and panic among residents of Kwame Danso who are calling on the police to up their game in the Sene West District.

A police source at t

he Kwame Danso District command confirmed the story but said no arrest had been made so far.

The source, however, assured that the police were working hard to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.