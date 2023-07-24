Ghana: Armed Robbers Shoot 2 Dead, Injure Others At Kwame Danso

24 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

Two persons have been shot dead with three others injured allegedly by four armed robbers when they attacked a phone shop at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District of Bono East Region at the weekend.

The deceased, Adamu Ibrahim, 40, and Abubakha Karim, 19 have been handed over to their families for burial in accordance with Muslim tradition.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the armed men wielding machete and guns took advantage of a power outage that occurred in the area around 7:45 p.m to carry out the operation.

The assailants were alleged to have butchered and inflected machete wounds on their victims before making away with a number of phones and undisclosed amount of cash.

According to eyewitness account, the rambo-styled operation lasted for about 10 minutes before power was restored in the area.

The incident is said to have created fear and panic among residents of Kwame Danso who are calling on the police to up their game in the Sene West District.

A police source at t

Related Articles

he Kwame Danso District command confirmed the story but said no arrest had been made so far.

The source, however, assured that the police were working hard to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.