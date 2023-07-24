Liberia: EPA Intervention Leads Arcelormittal Immediate Compensation Commitment to Affected Farmers in Yekepa Spillage Hazard

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through its Executive Director, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, has successfully intervened, leading ArcelorMittal Liberia to commit to providing immediate compensation to affected farmers for damages caused to their crops in Yekepa, Nimba County.

Residents of Yekepa, Nimba County over the past few months have heavily complained of a lowland spillage near the sewage plant being operated by ArcelorMittal Liberia resulting in several damages. The spillage had led to mounting pressure within the community, leading to protestations demanding fair compensation and the establishment of alternative livelihood sources.

The EPA and ArcelorMittal in a joint press conference, addressed by the EPA Boss Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, over the weekend, said: "As a result of the EPA's intervention, ArcelorMittal Liberia has committed to providing immediate compensation to affected farmers for damages caused to their crops, utilizing the most recent crop price list from the Ministry of Agriculture and the decision will increase the total compensation payments by US$16,377."

According to the EPA Boss, ArcelorMittal Liberia has agreed to initiate an alternative livelihood program in August of this year, with the EPA taking on the responsibility of closely monitoring the implementation process to ensure a timely and effective execution of the project as part of an effort to find an alternative livelihood of the people Yekepa, Nimba County.

"Both the EPA and ArcelorMittal Liberia remain committed to fostering a collaborative and responsible approach to safeguarding the environment and meeting the needs of local communities," Prof. Tarpeh added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, amidst the heavy downpour of rain, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Wilson K. Tarpeh has issued a stark warning that the country's precious rivers are under attack from the detrimental effects of rampant artisanal miners.

Professor Tarpeh among other things emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to protect the nation's vital water resources and stressed that the EPA is doing its best to ensure that those miners are brought into full compliance.

He said the escalating activities of unregulated artisanal miners have begun to take a severe toll on these invaluable natural resources.

"The preservation of these vital waterways is essential not only for the well-being of communities but also for the long-term sustainability of Liberia's environment. In the face of this mounting crisis, all stakeholders must work together to protect and restore Liberia's rivers, ensuring that they remain a source of life, and prosperity, among others," Prof. Tarpeh added.