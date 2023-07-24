Ghana: VP Bawumia Commissions District Hospital for Akontombra

Government is determined to do all it takes to provide the necessary infrastructure and logostics to ensure speedier and better access to healthcare for Ghanaians, Vice President Bawumia has affirmed.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance when he commissioned an ultra-modern District Hospital at Akontombra in the Western North Region on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The 42-bed Hospital is one of six medical facilities for which construction began three years ago. The rest are a 42-bed hospital at Elubo: 42-bed hospital at Bogoso; 30-bed district hospital at Nsuaem; 30-bed hospital at Wassa Dunkwa and a 30-bed Polyclinic at Mpohor at a total cost of 29 million Euros.

"By the end of August 2023, all these facilities will be inaugurated, showcasing our commitment to providing healthcare in line with the Universal Health Coverage policy", he disclosed.

The Vice President said a number of initiatives had been implemented in the healthcare sector over the past seven years, including Surveilance, Outbreak Response Management, and Analysis System (SORMAS) eHealth System, which has significantly improved disease control and outbreak management systems.

"Additionally, the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) has been rolled out to all Teaching Hospitals, Regional Hospitals and over 250 hospitals and Polyclinics, enabling health facilities to access real-time data for informed healthcare delivery and management decision-making."

Government, he said, is committed to transforming and deepening the use of ICT for telemedicine and teleconsultation services within the network of practice. This integration will extend to the Regional Hospitals, further enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare services at all levels.

"Our government's commitment to providing quality, accessible and affordable healthcare in line with the Sustainable Development Goals remains steadfast. The completion of these projects in Elubo, Nsuaem, Bogoso, Wassa Dunkwa, Mpohor and that of Akontombra which is being inaugurated today will improve the stock of infrastructural facilities and bridge equity gaps in geographical access to health services."