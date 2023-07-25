Nigeria: Kidwaya, Ceec, Alex, 17 Other Housemates Return As Bbnaija All-Stars Begins

The housemates will immerse themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 70 days, climaxing on Nigeria's Independence Day, 1 October.

The BBNaija all-stars edition premiered on Sunday evening with Pere, CeeC, Alex and 17 other ex-housemates vying for the N120 million, the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija.

Others are Kiddwaya, Mercy, Tbaj, Angel, Neo, Alex, Cross, Seyi, Whitemoney, Uriel, Doyin and Princess.

Also in the race are Soma, Ike, Adekunle, Venita and Ilebaye.

The live show premiere started with trending Nigerian musician and songwriter, Kcee's upbeat performance that turned the energy to amplified levels.

While the show's format remains intact, a few exciting tweaks have been introduced.

The show opened with Ebuka in the diary room with Big Brother. He was asked if he felt left out of the show being an ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija show.

In response, Ebuka said he doesn't feel left out because he is coming back as the host of the show. However, he said the N120m star prize might be the only thing he misses.

During the conversation, Ebuka asked Big Brother what they should expect, but he reminded him that Big Brother does not answer questions.

However, as an exception, he hinted at Ebuka that the all-star season would have an eviction jury, which he didn't specify their role in the show.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Highlights

One of the show's highlights was when Alex was unveiled as a housemate. She entered the Big Brother house and met Cee-C.

Cee-C and Alex were friends during the Big Brother 'Double Wahala Reloaded' show. However, their friendship turned sour over Tobi Bakare. They were allegedly assumed to have beef because of him.

Cee-C claimed that Alex and Tobi had sex in the hotel room after the show after they 'pretended' to be best friends.

Expectations were that they would not talk to each other. However, to the surprise of their thrilling fans, they greeted and hugged each other. Many felt they had settled their long-time rift.

On the other hand, another exciting highlight was the realisation that Mercy and Ikechukwu would be in the same house this season.

The duo, who used to be a couple during the BBNaija season four shows in 2019, still have unresolved issues.

Sometime in 2020, their relationship reportedly crashed. Mercy claimed the relationship was a disaster.

Arriving at the house to see Ikechukwu, Mercy exchanged pleasantries with other housemates but didn't come close to Ikechukwu. Many believe they will be the most controversial duo of the new season.

Housemates will immerse themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 70 days, climaxing on Nigeria's Independence Day, 1 October.

The organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each, while Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the show.

MoniePoint proudly takes the spotlight as this year's headline sponsor, adding to the excitement surrounding the show's upcoming edition.

Last year, Phyna emerged victorious, taking home the N100 million grand prize.