Nigeria: Jaye Lo - Davido Bows to Pressure, Deletes Offensive Video

'Jaye Lo', a yet-to-be-released music video by a Davido signee, Logos Olori, released Friday, caused some uproar on social media, especially from the Muslim faithful.

Famous Nigerian singer Davido has bowed to pressure from Muslims in Nigeria and consequently deleted the offensive video of 'Jaye Lo'.

The first 45 seconds of the music video show some men wearing white attire (Jalabiyas) and white caps and dancing in front of a mosque.

In the music trailer, they also posed in a line of congregation on mats while dancing and singing.

The camera moves to the singer, Olori, seated on the roof of a mosque, while some video features Muslims observing Salah, their sacred prayer.

The concept has earned the ire of Muslims, calling on Davido to yank the video off and stop its release.

Kannywood star Ali Nuhu is one of them. On Sunday, he urged Davido to pull down the controversial music video and apologise to Muslims for disrespecting Islam and Muslims.

"I just came across the controversial video by @davido; as much as we want to be creative in our various fields, we should learn to respect other people's religion, culture, and tradition. It is unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologise for hurting the entire Muslim ummah," he wrote.

Bashir Ahmad, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, said the same on Twitter on Saturday and argued that the content is disrespectful and offensive to Muslims.

"That is our faith. Please respect it. No Muslim will find it honourable or acceptable," he wrote, referring to the depiction of Sallah in the video.

Video removed

Meanwhile, checks on Davido's social Media handle on Monday confirmed the video was deleted.

Many people, including Mr Ahmad, applauded the singer's decision to delete the Video.

He wrote on Twitter, "It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again to him or anyone else.

" Let's strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other's values and beliefs. By doing so, we create a safe space for everyone to express themselves authentically and foster an atmosphere of inclusion.

Also, Nuhu commended the singer for removing the video on social media. He wrote, " Thank you for removing the video @davido. To everyone who felt offended by his post, please let sleeping dogs lie.

Many other commentators hailed the singer for removing the video.

Kailani Omar wrote on Facebook; he said " People should learn from what Davido did; I believed he did not do it to belittle Islam and Muslims deliberately, but when his attention was called, he did the needful. That is a good approach from him."