Nigeria: Legislative Agenda - Reps to Use 'Trado-Medicine' to Develop Local Drug Production Capacity

The House says it will prioritise bridging the gap between trado-medicine and local production of drugs to meet its agenda of "healthcare for all."

The 10th House of Representatives has identified trado-medicine as a major component of developing the local drug production capacity of the country.

The Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), disclosed this on Monday during a meeting convened to discuss the Legislative Agenda of the House in Abuja.

The meeting convened in collaboration with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) was to get the input of different groups in the formation of the legislative agenda

Mr Ihonvbere, also the House Leader, said the chamber would prioritise bridging the gap between trado-medicine and local production of drugs to meet its agenda of "healthcare for all".

"We will pay attention to building bridges between trado-medicine and local production of drugs," Mr Ihonvbere said.

It remains to be seen how this intervention will address the challenges in the trado-medical sector, particularly as it concerns the regulation of the sector.

PREMIUM TIMES published a special report by DUBAWA, showing how a trado-medical personnel called "Baba Aisha" was selling herbal concoctions to Nigerians without approval from relevant regulators.

Baba Aisha was subsequently shut down by NAFDAC after the story.

Six pillars of the House legislative agenda

Mr Ihonvbere disclosed that the House would anchor its legislative agenda on six main pillars.

The pillars include; economic empowerment and diversification, infrastructure development, education and human capital development, healthcare for all, transparent governance and accountability, and security and safety of persons and properties.

He noted that the House would use legislative instruments like budgeting and oversights to drive through its agenda.

"We will work towards increasing the budgetary allocation to the education sector, ensuring that resources are utilised effectively to improve infrastructure, provide better training for teachers, and enhance the overall learning experience for students.

"Through budgeting, oversight and legislative outreach, we will rigorously address the challenges of Out-of-School-Children, Not-in-School-Children, Almajiri education, and mass literacy," he said.

In his speech, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said the House wants a legislative agenda that is a product of the public.

"Our desire is to have a legislative agenda that meets the yearnings and aspirations of citizens," he said while encouraging participants to contribute ideas that will improve the agenda.

He noted that the legislative agenda will be a "benchmark to evaluate and assess our performance after four years. Therefore, today's meeting should not be seen as the usual talk shop. Consider it a critical national assignment."