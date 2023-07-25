Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Members Over Alleged Plot to Attack Atiku

24 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The suspects allegedly confessed to plotting an attack on Atiku and his organisations.

The police in Adamawa State, North-east Nigeria on Sunday arrested four people suspected to be members of Boko Haram, over an alleged plot to attack a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The Atiku Media Office in a statement on Monday claimed the police arrested a suspect identified as Jubrila Mohammed, 29, who confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State. A police spokesperson also confirmed the arrest.

The arrest of the suspect at the residence of the former vice president led to the arrest of his three other alleged accomplices who confessed that they were planning an attack on Atiku and his organisations, the statement claimed.

"We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, 23 July 2023, a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence.

"The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

"Upon further interrogation by the police, the suspect identified himself as a 29-year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

"The suspect also informed the police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

"All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities.

"We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation.

"We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief," the statement said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrests of the suspects when reached by our reporter for comment.

Mr Nguroje said the police handed over the suspects to the military for investigation because it (alleged crime) involved terrorism.

