Southern Africa: Concrete Wall to Aid Crackdown On Border Crime

25 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

The fight against cross-border crime on the troubled KwaZulu-Natal/Mozambique border has been intensified with the partial construction of a high concrete barricade and the deployment of over 140 police officers.

At an imbizo on Monday in Mhlabuyalingana, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the arrest of notorious criminals who were terrorising communities in the far north of KZN and were involved in hijacking vehicles in various parts of the province.

Brigadier Madlela Gwebu Mashamba, brought from Cape Town in March, has been instrumental in the arrest of 103 criminals to date.

KZN Premier Nomusa MaDube Ncube introduced the plan to use New Jersey Barrier elements to build a high concrete wall spanning eight kilometres, aimed at curbing the rampant carjacking crimes in the area.

The community of Mhlabuyalingana has suffered significantly from ruthless border crimes, leading to the loss of many crime fighters in the region.

The carjackings have become so severe that vehicles are even being hijacked from police stations, clinics, and hospitals, leading to protests by the people who suspect collusion between some police officers and criminals.

The new concrete wall is part of the authorities' efforts to crack down on this dangerous and persistent issue.

 

