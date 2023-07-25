South Africa: There Was No Assault, Presidential Protection Officer Tells Court - South African News Briefs - July 25, 2023

There Was No Assault, Presidential Protection Officer Testifies

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, one of the eight Presidential Protection Services (PPS) officers accused of assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, has testified in court, reports News24. He said that he was the one who pulled a motorist out of a blue Volkswagen Polo after the vehicle was stopped by the PPS convoy. Kojoana denied that there was any assault, and said that the officers were simply trying to control the situation and assess the threat posed by the occupants of the Polo. He also said that the matter was reported to the commander when they arrived at Mashatile's home in Midrand shortly after the incident. The case was postponed to Wednesday July 26.

Sugar Prices to Remain High Until December, Uncertainties Loom

Sugar prices in South Africa have been rising sharply in recent months due to a combination of factors, including drought in key producer Brazil, higher global crude oil prices, load shedding in South Africa, and the impact of Tongaat Hulett's business rescue, reports News24. Analysts expect some softening in pricing by the end of the year but warn that this could be temporary. The potential impact of the El Niño weather pattern, the strengthening of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, and possible sugar tax hikes in South Africa could all limit declines in world sugar prices. The South African sugar industry is also in flux due to Tongaat Hulett's business rescue, which could exert upward pressure on sugar prices in the short to medium term. One positive development is that Tongaat Hulett has announced a preferred strategic equity partner, Kagera Sugar, which could help to improve the pricing pressure in the local industry.

Police Make Progress in Cracking Down on Cross-Border Crime

Police have confiscated more than 120 vehicles and arrested more than 103 people linked to cross-border crimes in uMkhanyakude in northern KwaZulu-Natal, reports TimesLIve. Sixty-three of the vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners, while 61 are the subject of court litigation. 26 vehicles could not be traced, and 42 had been used to commit a crime. Police also confiscated 29 illegal firearms and 382 rounds of ammunition. Of the 103 suspects arrested, 48 are on trial. A contractor has been appointed to oversee the construction and repair of a buffer zone on the border with Mozambique. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on the community to work with the police to fight crime.

