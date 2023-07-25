Nigerian Troops Destroy More IPOB Camps, Kill One - Official

The Nigerian army recently resumed an onslaught against suspected IPOB members in the South-south and South-east regions of the country.

Troops of the Nigerian army have again destroyed some camps of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in various parts of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said the troops killed one IPOB fighter and captured another during separate operations in the state.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the operations were carried out by troops of 302 Regiment operating under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with Anambra Vigilante Group.

The army spokesperson said the combined team destroyed some of the IPOB and ESN camps in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam, two communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

"The troops raided the identified camps on Sunday 23 July 2023, in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities," Mr Nwachukwu said, adding that eight brigands were arrested during the operations.

One AK-47 rifle, one AKMS rifle, three Lexus SUVs and two motorcycles were recovered during the operation, according to the army.

Killing, capturing of suspected IPOB members

Mr Nwachukwu said, in a separate operation, the troops raided another IPOB camp at Mmiata Anam, a community in the same Anambra West Local Government Area.

The army spokesperson said the troops "neutralised one IPOB fighter, while another was captured alive."

"The troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one dane gun and police uniforms," he said.

The army has enjoined the residents of the South-east to continue to support and cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in their fight against insecurity in the region.

Resumed onslaught

The Nigerian army recently resumed onslaught against suspected IPOB members in the South-south and South-east regions of the country.

The latest operation occurred about two days after the troops destroyed another IPOB camp and captured a suspected member in Asaba, Delta, South-south Nigeria.

The troops, six days ago, also killed two suspected IPOB fighters during a shootout with the separatist group, which took place at Fuji Junction in the state.

IPOB, a group seeking the independence State of Biafra, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

The separatist group has, however, denied any involvement in the attacks.