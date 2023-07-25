Nigeria: Leaders Have Failed Nigerians, Says Obasanjo

Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo says past and present leaders of the country have failed Nigerians in major aspects of life.

Obasanjo who spoke at the launch of a book titled: "Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa," written by Olusegun Aganga, Nigeria's former minister of trade and investment, said good leadership is the key to unlock and remove the impediment to Nigeria's attainment of its divine stature.

The book documents Aganga's activities and experiences in and out of government and contains recommendations requisite for Nigeria and Africa at large, to take the needed leap to enviable heights.

He described Aganga as a stand out writer, saying that the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

"Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.

"What Segun has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward. We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.

"If you ask most of our leaders why they want to be in the position they are craving for, you will weep for your nation over their level of emptiness as far as development issues are concerned. What do they understand for peace, security, stability, predictability, development, growth and progress to be actualised?

"I believe that peace, security, democracy and prosperity must be taken together," he said.

In his welcome remarks, former president Goodluck Jonathan described the book as a special one, pointing to capacity of the author to effectively manage the Nigerian economy like he did in his administration.

Dr. Jonathan said "As my minister of industry trade and investment, Dr. Aganga at one point turned me into a marketing manager by traveling with me to at least 40 countries in search of foreign investment.

"I am glad that the venture and travels which he captured in one of the chapters in the book paid off as our nation then became Africa's first destination for foreign direct investment and one of the fastest growing economies at that time."

On his part, Aganga said Africa and Nigerian political systems are still very dependent on three factors of tribe, religion and money.

"Merit and federal character are not mutually exclusive and the rights and powers that money should not buy (like votes) must be protected at all costs with detailed laws and rigorous enforcement of the laws," Aganga said.