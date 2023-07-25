Nigeria: Tinubu's Not a Magician, APC Didn't Promise Overnight Solution - Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said Nigerians who voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knew they were not electing a magician.

Oshiomhole, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night, also said the All Progressives Congress, APC, did not promise magical solutions to the nation's problem.

The former governor, who represents Edo North senatorial district, said: "They know they were not electing a magician and nobody promised a magical solution.

"I know what we, APC, promised more than you who was reporting it. You don't need to give me an example. Whatever you reported, we were the source.

"We did not promise a 24-hour solution. We did not promise miracles. We did not promise an overnight solution.

"Show me any document that says in 48 hours, this should be done. In 14 days or 21 days, this should be done."

Oshiomhole also said the current minimum wage was criminal, given the high cost of living in Nigeria.

Since Tinubu announced the end of the petrol subsidy regime, there has been a hike in the pump price of the product across the country -- a scenario that has led to food inflation and increase in transport fares.

To cushion these economic effects, the Workers' Alliance for Inclusive Socio-economic Reforms, WAISER, had called on the federal government to set a new minimum wage of N200,000 monthly.

Oshiomhole said considering the exchange rate, the minimum wage was insufficient for most households.

He said further: "In my view, what we call minimum wage is a criminal wage. If you exchange N30,000 at N800 or N700 to the dollar, what does that translate to?

"So, the value of that minimum wage when it was N125 when it was first introduced under, I think, (Shehu) Shagari's government, is about two or three times the value many years later, even in the public service.

"I can tell you that I have decided to pay my cleaner. My cleaner is just a primary school...I'm not sure she even has a school leaving certificate. But she's knowledgeable enough to clean the house.

"I found myself unable to pay her less than N60,000. It's about my conscience; I'm trying to imagine what she has to pay for a house.

"If I have chosen to employ a cleaner and chosen not to clean the house myself, that is the least I thought I could pay her."