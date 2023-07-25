Nigeria: Commissioner Nominees - APC Leaders, Monarchs Present Names to Sanwo-Olu

There is anxiety within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State over Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's decision to unveil and transmit the final list of his commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

There have been a series of permutations, horse-tradings and alterations over the list.

Also, some APC leaders and influential traditional rulers in the state, Vanguard reliably gathered, also presented nominees to the governor for consideration.

Some former aides, who were desperate, also went as far as calling journalists to inquire and get information on the final list and whether or not they probably made the list.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in the first term, had appointed 38 aides comprising 21 commissioners and 17 special advisers that made up his cabinet.

He ordered the dissolution of the state executive council and all other aides with effect from Friday, May 26, 2023, in compliance with the constitutional provision.

Having made the first appointments of principal aides since his second term inauguration on May 29, 2023, credible sources, disclosed that the governor will send the list of the commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly this week for consideration.

The official source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "The correspondence from the Governor is expected to be read out and discussed on the floor of the House before the weekend. The non-release of the Ministerial list by President Bola Tinubu has been a major factor in the delay in the Lagos list.

"The list, barring any unforeseen event, will be released in the next two days and the nominees are expected to be screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly before their swearing-in ceremony, which is slated for early next month."

The development has, however, led to anxiety among APC ranks, lobbyists and some former aides of the governor, who may not make it to the cabinet.

Vanguard gathered that the list, which is gender-sensitive, comprises former aides based on their performances and the roles played during the last general elections, with a minimal percentage allotted to new entrants who are technocrats and active party faithful.

Besides, Vanguard was reliably informed that Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, held a closed-door interactive session with many of the nominees last week at Lagos House, Marina.

Also, the nominees were personally invited to the meeting by one of the governor's aides.

Earlier, the leadership of the party had instructed each Local Government chapter of the party to submit three names for scrutiny and possible appointment.

According to sources from the interactive session, the nominees were grilled on their understanding and vision of the THEMES Agenda, Greater Lagos, and contributions to the development of the state and the party in general.

"The list has already been submitted to the Governor's Advisory Council, GAC, the highest decision-making organ of APC in the state, led by the elder statesman and Tinubu ally, Tajudeen Olusi, to draw up the final list of the commissioner-nominees," a source said.