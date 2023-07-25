Nigeria: 43% of Nigerian Kids in Child Labour, Says Govt

25 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The federal government says 43 percent of Nigerian children between the ages of five and 11 actively participate in economic activities.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, said this in Abuja yesterday when she led a road walk to the National Human Rights Commission's headquarters.

She noted that child labour violates children's rights to education, health, mental and moral growth.

She cited the 2016-2017 MICS Survey stating that 39 percent of children engaged in child labour work in such dangerous industries as artisanal mining, granite quarrying, commercial sexual exploitation, and armed conflict.

She said the government was committed to the global fight against child labour.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.