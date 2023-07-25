Nigeria: 43% of Nigerian Kids in Child Labour, Says Govt

The federal government says 43 percent of Nigerian children between the ages of five and 11 actively participate in economic activities.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Daju Kachollom, said this in Abuja yesterday when she led a road walk to the National Human Rights Commission's headquarters.

She noted that child labour violates children's rights to education, health, mental and moral growth.

She cited the 2016-2017 MICS Survey stating that 39 percent of children engaged in child labour work in such dangerous industries as artisanal mining, granite quarrying, commercial sexual exploitation, and armed conflict.

She said the government was committed to the global fight against child labour.