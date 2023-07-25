Tunisia: Devastating Fires Engulf Melloula Village, Residents Evacuated

24 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Devastating fires have once again erupted in the locality of Melloula in Tabarka, of Jendouba Governorate, encircling the village from all sides, as Civil Protection agents proceed with the evacuation of its inhabitants.

"The situation is serious and frightening," emphasised local director of Civil Protection in Jendouba Adel Abidi, attributing the resurgence of fires to the intense heatwave coupled with strong winds and the persistence of fire hotspots that broke out in the region last week.

A number of Melloula village residents have fled the area in a state of high alert, hastily grabbing a few household supplies, fearing they might be caught in the flames.

They have urged the authorities to expedite intervention and mobilise all available resources to combat the immense fires.

In response to this disaster, Jendouba Governor Samir Kouka called on central authorities to dispatch military firefighting aircraft to the scene and provide exceptional logistical support to contain the fire, which continues to expand and is now heading towards the outskirts of Tabarka town.

