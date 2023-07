Tunis/Tunisia — Civil protection units of El Krib and Gaafour, in collaboration with forestry officials, managed to bring under control a fire that had broken out in the Najia Wadi region in El Krib (governorate of Siliana), destroying almost 750 bales of hay.

The fire extinguishing operation, the cause of which is still unknown, required the deployment of three fire trucks, El Krib civil protection team leader Khemais Ghazouani told TAP.