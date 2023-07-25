Tunisia: National Army Units Deployed to Counter Melloula Fire

Tunis/Tunisia — National Army units, including Army, Air Force, and Tunisian Navy, are still deployed in the region of Melloula, of Jendouba Governorate, to contain the blaze and aid the residents.

The Air Force conducted 8 military flyovers on Monday afternoon using military choppers and C130 aircraft to extinguish the fires that broke out near Tabarka airport, as stated by the Ministry of National Defence in a press release. The C130 aircraft is equipped with specialised liquid spraying capabilities, according to the same source.

Citizens were evacuated by rapid intervention vessels belonging to the National Navy.

The Defence Department also indicates that Army units, alongside civil defence personnel, agents from the General Directorate of Forests, and the military command centre, are still actively engaged in controlling and containing the flames.