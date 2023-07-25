Mali: Imposing Sanctions On Malian Officials in Connection With the Wagner Group

press release

Today, the United States is designating three Malian officials who have worked closely with the Wagner Group to facilitate and expand Wagner's presence in Mali since December 2021. Civilian fatalities have surged by 278 percent since Wagner forces deployed to Mali in December 2021. Many of those deaths were the result of operations conducted by Malian Armed Forces alongside members of the Wagner Group.

The United States will continue to take action against those who facilitate the Wagner Group's destabilizing activities, which pose threats to peace and security in Mali and the region. As the largest bilateral donor of development and humanitarian assistance to Mali, the United States supports the people of Mali in their aspirations for peace, prosperity, and democracy.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Malian Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, and Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O) 14024 for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, the Wagner Group, a U.S.-designated entity, pursuant to E.O. 14024. For more information on today's actions, see Treasury's press release.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State