Nigeria: Anthrax - FCTA to Vaccinate Over 1 Million Cows

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is to vaccinate over one million cows in the six area councils of the nation's capital.

The Acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Ishaq Abubakar Sadeeq, gave this hint during the flag-off of mass vaccination exercise against the Anthrax disease, which has been confirmed in one of the states that is contiguous to the FCT.

City & Crime reports that the flag off exercise took place yesterday at the FCT Grazing Reserve, Patkon Kore in Gwagwalada Area Council.

He said the FCTA was ready to combat the disease, which he said does not only affect animals but humans with a very high fatality rate.

He said, "The Administration has since the announcement of the outbreak in Ghana earlier this year, carried out series of outreach campaigns to sensitise residents particularly livestock owners and butchers about the disease; to avail them with the knowledge of signs and symptoms as well as effective measures they can adopt to protect themselves and their animals from contracting and spreading the disease.

"Furthermore, as a demonstration of its commitment to preventing an outbreak and ensuring public health safety, I am glad to inform you that the Permanent Secretary FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola has given approval for the purchase of large quantities of Anthrax vaccines which scientists have identified as most effective in preventing the disease. The Secretariat has in the same vein been directed to take the vaccination exercise to all the six Area Councils of the FCT and to ensure that our veterinary doctors who have already been mobilised reach the 62 wards in the FCT."

Earlier, the Director Veterinary Services of the FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Dr. Regina Adulugba, appealed to cattle owners not to slaughter sick animals for now.

The director said, "Anthrax is a recent disease and the outbreak was recorded on July 14 in Suleja, Niger State. And the best means of protection is vaccinating the animals."