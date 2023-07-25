Liberia: 'A National Pride Promoting Peace and Reconciliation' - Pres. Weah Lauds Golden Image Award

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E George M. Weah, has lauded Amb. Juli Endee and organizers of the Golden Image Awards (GIA) as a national pride that promotes peace, unity, reconciliation, and development across Liberia.

The Liberian Leader in attendance at the 13th edition of the annual ceremony, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Monrovia City Hall, said the future of the GIA remains bright and pledged his government's continued support to the organizer, the Crusaders for Peace, in its works and efforts to advance national peace and reconciliation throughout the country.

The Golden Image Awards (GIA); was founded in 2010, with the first edition held in July 2011 by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), a platform for all Liberians and internationals who are contributing to the growth and development of Liberia. This year marks the 13th edition, under the theme: "Giving hope to our people through peaceful non-violence and credible elections."

In a special statement at this year's ceremony on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Monrovia City Hall, President Weah noted that a Golden Image Award has begun a national tradition every year giving due recognition to individuals and institutions that have distinguished themselves during the past year in their daily undertakings.

He expressed optimism that the awards that are won collectively and individually would serve as an inspiration and a catalyst for spurring works and deeds that give the honorees worthy recognition.

"This year is also a special celebration in our collective quest to show the world, yet again, about our commitment to advance our democratic credentials by holding free, fair, transparent, and democratic elections that will satisfy international standards," the President asserted, stating that he was of the conviction that such an undertaking will demonstrate to the world that Liberia has truly turned the page from its recent checkered history, and is now on an irreversible path of enduring peace and lasting democracy," Pres. Weah said.

He added, "It signifies a strong commission to demonstrate to the world our collective resolve to keep our democratic credentials on track, and no matter how deep our political cleavages and differences, we will go to the polls avoiding any form of violence, in order to choose our leaders in an atmosphere of peace."

President Weah thanked the GIA CEO and Founder, Ambassador Julie Endee, and the Crusaders for Peace, for putting together such a splendid program which he said came at the right time especially so that the country is about to celebrate its independence.

Earlier, the GIA Executive Director, Juli Endee thanked the government through the Ministries of Foreign, Information, Finance, Public Works, and Commerce including NaFAA, Maritime and the Central Bank of Liberia, and the international community for the financial and moral support in ensuring the 13th Edition of the Golden Image Award was held successfully.

The president of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Ms. Banica Stephenie Elliott, serving as the youngest Keynote Speaker ever in the history of the Golden Image Award, expressed joy to be the youngest ever speaker to grace the stage of the auspicious ceremony.

With the annual theme: Giving hope to our people through peaceful non-violence and credible elections. Ms. Elliott used the ceremony to call on all political parties to commit to maintaining the peace before and after the elections.

"This year 2023 election will mark Liberia's first election after the drawdown of the UNMIL peacekeeping mission in Liberia. So it has how time for all Liberians from the list of the 15 counties to ensure that this glorious land of Liberty shall always be ours in maintaining a peaceful during and after elections.

"There is a whole need to close the gap of electoral violence. The youth of this nation shall not be used by politicians to instigate violence during these elections," Ms. Elliott said.