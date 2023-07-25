Liberia: Carver Christian University 2023 Graduates Urged to Use Knowledge Acquired and Contribute to Liberia's Development

Monrovia — It was a moment of celebration and a sense of sheer accomplishment for graduates of the Carver Christian University during its 22nd commencement convocation recently in Monrovia.

The University, formerly the Monrovia Bible College on July 12 graduated 229 students in several disciplines. Delivering the commencement address, Dr. Robert Toornstra called on the graduates to render their contribution to Liberia's development and prosperity in various capacities in line with their disciplines and professions.

"You should be very proud of yourself. You should be very proud of what you have done with God's help. I don't know each of your story. I don't know most of you personally, and I don't know what you've got to go through to get to this point in your life," said Rev. Toornstra, the Senior Pastor of Sunnyslope Christian Reformed Church in Salem, Oregon, USA.

Rev. Toornstra, who dwelled most of his speech from the Bible, told the graduates that just as God rescued the Israelites from captivity and they all contributed to rebuild their broken nation, the graduates should use their blessings and knowledge to build Liberia.

"And so graduate, you must do the same. When you are sent from here, you must leave from here as God's chosen people. You are to seek the prosperity of your city. You must work for the healing and renewal of your community. You have to work for the beauty and prosperity of Liberia; and upliftment of your family, your schools, clinic and your Church... You must have in mind that God is with you. Jesus is what you need to persevere when your work seems impossible. Be faithful persons and remember that you are not alone."

The event, held at the Greater Refuge Cathedral in Oldest Congo Town, was attended by scores of people including national and international guests, as well as the parents of the graduates.

Also speaking, Pastor Chet Lowe of the Calvary Chapel South Bay, California called on the graduates not to sit idle, but seek opportunity to make better use of their education.

"Everything you learn and seek must be in your character. The spoon can't feed you. You must use your hand and feed yourself. Accept Jesus Christ as your leader, as your goal and your future. And I guarantee you that you will be successful," said Pastor Lowe, who spent 20 years in Liberia teaching in Monrovia and Grand Bassa County. He wooed the audience when he spoke briefly in Bassa and the Liberian colloquial.

Representative Samuel Enders of (District #6, Montserrado County), credited for championing the bill that granted the university it's a charter, called on the students to make a difference in their community and country at large. He thanked the administration and faculty for the sacrifice.

Meanwhile, of the 229 graduates, student Edward N. Duo of the College of Health Sciences was honored as the highest-ranking student, graduating with a Magna cum Laude with a GPA of 3.88, and was followed by fellow Magna Cum candidates Massa Kiazolu, earning 3.73 and Princess Y. Y. Lempekeh with 3.66 and Wroto H. Barcon with 3.53.

'On the right path'

The Carver Christian University, formerly the Monrovia Bible College is one of Liberia's oldest institutions of higher learning. It was granted a university status by the 54th Legislature.

The university has several colleges including Brian Johnson College of Theology, Cora B. McCleary College of Business and Mabel McCombs of Health Sciences.

Mr. Solomon O. Davis, Dean of the College of Education and Public Relations Officer of Carver Christian University announced that the school will be offering BSc in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Laboratory Science.

He called on the public to make use of the opportunity to seek admission at the university, adding that registration is now in progress at the university's campus in Paynesville.

"We are on the right path to provide quality education for all. And we are calling on the public to make come join the Carver Christian University family for a life-changing journey," Dean Davis said.