Liberia: Traditional Leaders Lead the Peaceful Removal of Illegal Gold Miners From Sapo National Park

Sinoe County — On the 14th of June 2023, Sapo National Park (SNP) was declared free of illegal mining activities after an extensive field verification mission by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and representatives of SNP Fringe Communities. Working with regional authorities and traditional leaders, FDA and Fauna & Flora International coordinated the removal process in collaboration with the Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue and Protection (LCRP) and EcoHealth Alliance. The process, which began in April 2023, led to the closure of 24 mining camps occupied by more than 1500 persons.

Following a surveillance mission by the FDA in November 2022 that identified the illegal mining camps, there was a period of extensive outreach, consultations, and awareness-raising within SNP adjacent communities by the CW partners. This process was intended to solicit the communities' support and get their buy-in for removing all illegal occupants. Under the leadership of Traditional leaders from Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Sinoe Counties, and with the support of district authorities, youths, and women, traditional messengers were sent to illegal mining camps that they needed to leave the Park. The traditional leaders then visited the camps in their full regalia, during which time the illegal occupants were again told to leave the park peacefully. These missions were successful, and the Park was declared free of illegal occupants on the 22ndof May 2023.

In a statement that captured the reasoning behind the community support for the process, Chief Emmanuel Wesseh, chairman of the Regional Traditional Council and head of the Sinoe County Traditional Council, stated: "... the Park is for everybody. FDA is our partner. The Park is government property, and anything that is for the government is for us [the people]. If the government needs our help, we will support them because the Park is our heritage".

This community-led removal of illegal miners and pledge of continued support, contingent upon their rights and roles as custodians of the forest being continually recognized, highlights the importance of community involvement in effective protected area management. Considering the success of similar efforts in 2018, there is concrete proof of the viability of using customary authorities to protect SNP. The onus is now on the FDA and its partners to continue working with the communities to protect the park.

Since its establishment in 1983, the management of the Park have struggled to keep the biodiversity-rich area free of illegal activities, specifically hunting and mining. These activities threaten the health of this unique landscape with its rare and unique biodiversity. As an important watershed, the threat from mining has health implications as it leads to extensive land alteration and pollution.

Throughout its 40-year history, there have been periods of conflicts between local communities and the FDA as the management agency. Among other things, this relates to disagreement over the boundary of the Park and communities' questioning of law enforcement tactics, including the use of force in the 2010 and 2014 removal of illegal occupants. Building on the success of the 2018 community-led removal of miners, the latest effort, led by community leaders alongside the FDA, marks a significant step forward in recognizing the potential of co-management and collaboration between communities and the Government in protecting Liberia's rich biodiversity.

This work was supported by USAID through its Conservation Works (CW) activity, a 5-year program that supports conservation efforts in Liberia. The program is being implemented by EcoHealth Alliance in partnership with Fauna & Flora International (FFI), Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection (LCRP), Partners in Development (PADEV), and Solimar International.