Gambia: Who Signed Bail Bond for Khadija Kebbeh?

Controversy has ensued in the case of Khadija Kebbeh after the lawyer for the two sureties said the signatures on the bail bond were not signed by his clients.

Khadija is wanted by the Gambia Government, but she is reportedly on the run.

Khadija Kebbeh, who is believed to be residing in the United States of America, is wanted by the State to face criminal charges. She left the Gambia after being granted bail by the police. The two people who allegedly signed the bail bond to secure her release, have now denied signing the documents.

The prosecution wants the sureties to produce Khadija Kebbeh or explain why their respective bail bond should not be forfeited to the state.

Lawyer Emmanuel E. Chime informed the court last Thursday that the two alleged sureties were not the people who signed the bail bond.

Lawyer Chime informed the court of his objection with the affidavit of means for bail bond tendered by the prosecution. Chime said the signatures on those documents were not signatures of the two purported sureties: Salifu Banna Drammeh and Alfusainey Jawura. Chime challenged the authentication of the signatures

Chime further said Salifu Banna Drammeh is currently out of the jurisdiction and that at the time of the signing of the affidavit and bail bond, he was not in the country. He added that Alfusainey Juwara was not present in town and did not sign it.

State Counsel Lamin Jarju argued that both Salifu Banna Drammeh and Alfusainey Jawura signed the affidavit and that the two attached their compound documents and affixed their signatures to facilitate the release of the accused, Kaddijatou Kabbeh, on bail. Jarju stated that those signatures serve as irrefutable proof of the sureties' acknowledgement and commitment to their responsibilities for the release of the accused person on bail.

The prosecution sought to rely on these signatures as evidence of the sureties' involvement, while the defence raised concern over the authentication of the signature.

The alleged absence of Salifu Banna Drammeh and Alfusainey Juwara at the time of the bail as argued by the defence counsel raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the signing of the affidavit.

The court adjourned to today to bring an expert to examine the signature and ascertain whether the signature is forged and not the authentic signature of the sureties.