Gambia: BAAC Chairperson Elected GALGA President

The Chairperson of the Basse Area Council (BaAC) Muhamadou Ceesay, has been elected President of the Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) at the Association's elective congress in Mansakonko.

Member Councils unanimously elected Muhamadou Ceesay unopposed, to lead the affairs of the Association for the next two years. The congress also unanimously elected the former second vice president and chairperson of Kuntaur Area Council Saihou Jawara, as first vice president, and the Chairperson of Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe, as second vice president. The new executive replaces the previous executive that was headed by Mr Landing B. Sanneh, who is now the chairperson of Mansakonko Area Council, and his executive have served a two term mandate for the association.

Prior to the congress, Chairperson Sanneh announced that he will not run for the association's presidency shortly after he won his second mandate as chairperson in the last local government elections.

Established in 2002, GALGA is a consortium of eight local Councils formed to enhance good governance, accountability and transparency in local government administrations and service delivery in the country. The association also promotes cooperation with other bodies and agencies concerned with Local Government Administration and Service delivery in and outside the country.

Addressing the congress, President-elect Muhammed Ceesay praised the efforts of the outgoing executive for paving the way for the coming one. He said even though they are aware of the challenges that lie ahead, they will cordially work with all member Councils for the sustainable development of the association and their member Councils.

Outgoing president Mr. Sanneh, thanked both the new executive and member Councils for trusting him during his team's tenure.