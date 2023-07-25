Gambia: 'Jaliba Utd Success Is Due to Hard Work, Management Support'

Foday Jaiteh, head coach of Jaliba United has stated that their recent club success is due to hard work, dedication, determination and good support from their board and management.

Jaliba United, who last season won the league and knockout tournament in Brikama 'nawetan' also won the maiden Champions Cup staged by Africell GSM Company.

Jaliba United of Brikama nawetan won the maiden Africell Champions Cup tournament after defeating Jeshwang City of Serrekunda West 5-4 on post-penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regulation time.

"The secret behind Jaliba United success is as a result of hard work, dedication, determination and good support from our board and management," said Coach Foday Jaiteh said during an interview with The Point Sports.

He expressed happiness for winning the maiden edition of the Africell Champions Cup tournament, adding that winning the tournament through spot kicks is a big achievement for them.

"These boys have been together since childhood and I always said that they need to have the belief that they can play football. I am very happy for them and hope that they will continue to play good football and win more trophies."

According to him, winning the trophy will motive Jaliba United's going into the Brikama Nawetan new season.

"The win will help motivate the boys to win the upcoming super cup as well as league and knockout tournaments of the nawetan," he said.

Omar Brian Drammeh, head coach of Jeshwang City, said losing the final through spot kicks was not a disappointing result, adding that they did their best to score a goal during regulation time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We won our nawetan league final through post-match penalty shootouts. So, I think that today, the luck was not on our side. We were expecting to score at least a goal during the match but I believe they had better preparations than us going into the final," Coach Brian further said.

According to him, they never knew their opponents (Jaliba United) before the final, adding that despite that, they did everything to convert at least a few goal chances created.

"This is football. If you do not take your chances, it would be very difficult to win. So, I take it that luck was not on our side."

As winners of the maiden tournament, Jaliba United were given a giant trophy and a cash prize of D50, 000, while Jeshwang City received a trophy and a cash prize of D25, 000 as runners up.

Ronald Senhore of Africell described the tournament as very important, noting that it is part of Africell's series of sport activities ranging from basketball, volleyball, wrestling and football among others.

"This is part of Africell's social corporate responsibility and one of Africell's impact foundation pillars such as sports, health and education," he said.

Mr. Senghore said organizing the tournaments and seeing young people who have their futures ahead of them participate in it is very important.