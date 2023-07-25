Gambia: BsAC Chairman Elected GALGA President

Basse Area Council chairman has been elected as President of Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) at the Association's elective congress held in Mansakonko on Thursday.

Member Councils elected Muhamadou Ceesay unopposed, to lead the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The congress also unanimously elected the former second vice president and chairman of Kuntaur Area Council, Saihou Jawara as first vice president and chairman of Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Darboe as second vice president.

The new chairman replaces Landing B. Sanneh. Mr Sanneh, also the chairman of Mansakonko Area Council and his executive have served a two term mandate in office. He announced he will not run for the association's presidency shortly after he won his second mandate as chairman in the last local government chairmanship election.

Established in 2002, GALGA is the consortium of the eight local councils in The Gambia who formed it with the goal of enhancing good governance, accountability and transparency in local government administrations and local government service delivery in The Gambia.

The association also promotes cooperation with other bodies and agencies concerned with Local Government Administration and Service delivery in and outside the country.

Addressing the congress, President-elect Muhammed Ceesay praised the efforts of the outgoing executive for paving the way for the coming ones.

He said even though they are aware of the challenges that lie ahead, they will cordially work with all member Councils for the sustainable development of the association and its member Councils.

The outgoing president Mr Sanneh thanked both the new executive and member Councils for trusting him during his team's tenure.