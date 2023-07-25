Gambia: Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers Update

Brikama Sports Committee (BSC) has commenced its 2023 'nawetan' qualifiers with a host of teams already qualified to the next stage, while others are eliminated from the tournament.

Njie Charakh and Dreamers became the latest teams to qualify to the next round of the ongoing Brikama nawetan knockout qualifiers tournament following their wins over the weekend.

Njie Charakh narrowly defeated Sun Shine 1-0 to go through to the next round during the early game played on Friday.

The Jabang-based team, Njie Charakh scored the only goal of the match through Samba Jarra in the 14th minute.

The Jabang boys kept Sun Shine FC at bay despite the Gidda-based team dominating proceedings in the second half in search of an equalizer.

Dreamers FC of Jalambang thrashed Badi FC of Farato 3-0 to advance to the second round during the late encounter played on Friday.

Dreamers FC enjoyed a first half lead through Babanding Bojang and Bakary Nyassi before Ba Alagie Joof's sensational finish in the second period made it 3-0.

Jambur United thrashed Borderline FC 6-2 to book a place into the second round.

Jambur United scored their goals through Modou Jadama's brace, Abdoulie Sima, Modou Lamin Jatta, Michael Mendy and Ebrima Sidibeh respectively.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabou Kunda qualified to the next round after defeating Team Super Novas 1-0 during the early game.

Demba Mbye scored the only goal of the match for Sabou Kunda in the 69th minute.

Manokang defeated Jaquies FA 2-0 during the late encounter played on Wednesday.

Ebrima Sanyang opened the scoring before Nuha Sambou doubled the lead for Manokang FC.

On Tuesday, Istanbul FC defeated Heart FC 2-0 on post-match penalty shootouts following a 2-2 draw in the early game.

Budoh Movement thrashed Wellingara 4-0 in the late encounter.

Ansu Manga's brace and a goal for Modou Lamin Jamba and Ruffin Mendy helped Budoh Movement record a 4-0 humilation of Wellingara FC.

Budoh Movement FA put off a strong statement of intents as they book their place into the second round of Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

Jamisa Youth defeated Super Star FC 3-1 in the earlier game while Gidda Inter Sports beat Prince FC 1-0 in the late match.

Muhammed Drammeh's second half goal was all but enough for Gidda Inter Sports to book a place in the second round of the qualifiers.

Frontline FC defeated Power Station 2-1 during the early game played on Saturday.

Future Stars FC thumped Serrekundanding United 4-0 during the late encounter on Saturday.

Sainey Gitteh shines the brightest as he scored a hat-trick to become the first player to score a triple in this year's nawetan qualifiers.

In the earlier results

Black Stars KM (1) 4-2 (1) Galaxy FC

Black Stars FC 5-3 Deggo/Pompeh

Super Life FA 1-0 Jalokoto FC

1 Infantry Battalion 4-0 FC Hansa

Jamisa Estate 4-2 Lion Stars

Super Eagles FC (0) 8-7 (0) New Town United FC

Lions Attack FC 3-1 Underline FC