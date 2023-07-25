Gambia: Windstorm Leaves Families Homeless in Wuli

The recent heavy windstorm and rainfall has left several families in Boro village, Wuli in the Upper River Region (URR) homeless.

The storm did not only destroy the properties and displaced the families but also destroyed their food items. Families had to steam their rice to preserve them for consumption. Others lost their small ruminants to the disaster.

Severe windstorm can cause widespread damages to forest, building, and transport and energy infrastructure.

The victims are calling on the government and philanthropists to come to their aid in order to remedy the situation.

Muhammed Kalajula, a native of Borovillage and a victim, said the windstorm destroyed all but one house in his compound.

Kalajula, a family head, described the moment as really difficult time for him and his family. "The windstorm left us with almost nothing," he said.

He stated that they are currently being sheltered by neighbours.

Fanta Camara, another victim, said they lost most of their animals due to windstorm and heavy downpour. She added that the rain also carried away their cooking utensils.

"Feeding is currently a challenge for most villagers," she stated, while pleading to government to come to their rescue as soon as possible.

Haji Juwara, also a victim, described the incident as one of the most difficult moments for them. He said he lost virtually all his animals. He also appealed for assistance in the soonest possible time.

Faye Jamba, a native of the village, said they could not go to their farms as some of the animals they use were killed by the heavy downpour.

She added that their food items including rice, early millet, sugar and vegetables among others perished in the heavy downpour.