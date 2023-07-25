Gambia: Ex-Senegambia Staff Supports Tanka Tanka

Ex-staff of Senegambia Beach Hotel Association last Thursday supported Tanka Tanka Physiatic Hospital with medical and clothing items during a presentation held at the hospital's ground.

Hatab Beyai, Chairman for Ex-staff of Senegambia Beach Hotel Association explained that the association was formed to assist the needy and sick among them but also other institutions.

He added that they have been helping their members for the past years and thought it necessary to contribute their quota to Tanka Tanka Physiatic Hospital because no one in society is immune to sickness.

Mr. Beyai thanked every member of the association for their financial contribution in making the donation possible. He also thanked Tanka Tanka Physiatic Hospital management for accepting their donation and wished all partients speedy recoveries.

Kabba Keita, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Ex-staff of Senegambia Beach Hotel Association said members of the association are elders who support each other during times of need. He added that they also support others who are not part of them when they have the resources.

He noted that the gesture was their first outside of their members knowing that mental health issues can affect anyone. "This is a very important place to us."

Muhammed S. Bah, acting Matron at Tanka Tanka Physiatic Hospital said Tanka Tanka is the only physiatic hospital in the country run by government under the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Bah noted that nobody is immune to mental health, adding that even in the West every body contributes to supporting physiatic hospitals to ensure they are better places.

"If we take care of Tanka Tanka we are taking care of it for ourselves," he stated, while expressing appreciation to donors for their gesture. "I thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Health."