Gambia: Macky Sall Due in Banjul On July 31st

Senegalese president, Macky Sall, is expected in The Gambia on Monday 31 July to 1 August 2023 for an official visit.

During the visit, President Sall will attend the Council of Ministers Meeting of Gambia-Senegal in which they would discuss among other issues such as security, trade, energy, culture, information, health, transit trade, transport, sports, youth matters and reactivate Senegambia Secretariat activities, official sources said.

President Sall will visit the Senegalese Nursery and Primary School at Tobacco Road in Banjul and the Secondary School in Kanifing,the sources added.