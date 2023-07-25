Gambia: Macky Sall Due in Banjul On July 31st

24 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese president, Macky Sall, is expected in The Gambia on Monday 31 July to 1 August 2023 for an official visit.

During the visit, President Sall will attend the Council of Ministers Meeting of Gambia-Senegal in which they would discuss among other issues such as security, trade, energy, culture, information, health, transit trade, transport, sports, youth matters and reactivate Senegambia Secretariat activities, official sources said.

President Sall will visit the Senegalese Nursery and Primary School at Tobacco Road in Banjul and the Secondary School in Kanifing,the sources added.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.