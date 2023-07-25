Ghana: Black Bombers Commence Camping Today

The national boxing team, the Black Bombers, will commence a non-residential training camp at the Accra Sports Stadium today, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has announced.

Mr Bernard Quartey, President of the GBA, said the camp would prepare the team for upcoming assignments.

Events lined up for the Black Bombers include the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, on September 9-15 as well as the Africa Games.

According to Mr Quartey, the team would have core members as well as boxers that excelled at the recent National Individual Championship.

Among them are Joseph Commey, Abraham Mensah and the experienced Abdul Wahid Omar.

He explained that the reason for the inclusion of new faces was to increase competition among the boxers in the various weight categories.