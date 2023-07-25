Gambia: NCCE Wraps up Political Parties Orientation

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) on Thursday wrapped up the orientation of political parties on electoral laws and processes as well as the maintenance of peace.

The 6-day activity held across the country aimed at enhancing the understanding of political parties regarding electoral laws and processes, as well as promote peaceful and inclusive democratic practices.

Yusupha Bojang, program manager for NCCE said the activity will create avenues for political parties to engage and share ideas among themselves.

He said the engagements helped them identify challenges political parties face in the country with regard to electoral processes.

"The engagement will help us better understand the process of the electional laws for the betterment of the country and the wellbeing of political parties," he said.

Mr. Bojang noted that the gathering will also help his office get feed back from political parties and then send the message to other stakeholders for further actions.

He described the post elections engagement as very important, saying it will help them to better prepare for future elections.

Alagie Bayo, acting admin officer for the Inter-Party Committee (IPC) said since the formation of the IPC it has facilitated constructive conversations between political actors on reform issues and helped in diffusing political tensions.

He added that in line with its mandate of promoting inclusive political participation, IPC continues to advocate for more women and youth representation in elected offices.

Isatou Secka, youth chairperson for Kanifing Municipality advised participants to make best use of the orientation.

She also encouraged her fellow female participants to partake in decision making processes of the country.