Ghana: Dr Ogum Narteh Returns to Kotoko

Kumasi — The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has constituted an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run Asante Kotoko Sporting Club ahead of the commencement of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League(GPL) season.

The decision followed a crunch meeting with the club's former players and a section of supporters on Friday, at the Manhyia Palace.

The appointment of the IMC followed the dissolution of the club's management and the Board of Directors led by Dr Kwame Kyei after serving their tenure of office.

By the fresh appointments, former Head Coach of the club, Dr Prosper Ogum Narteh, returns to the club in the same capacity after a successful first season with the club during the 2021/22 season.

Other members of the IMC are former Ghana Head Coach, James Akwasi Appiah, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who will serve as the Administrative Manager of the Club and Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, Kontomponiaferehene and Chartered Accountant.

Dr Ogum, who led the club to a GPL title after an eight-year wait, unfortunately left the role over boardroom wrangling with the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management; leaving the Asanteman Warriors in a lurch with a 2022/23 CAF Champions League assignment on hand.

Following his departure, the club appointed Burkinabe trainer, Seydou Zerbo, as his replacement.

However, his tenure was cut short when he was fired midway through the last season after a defeat to Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

As an interim solution, Abdul Gazale, an Assistant coach, was chosen to lead the team until the end of the season.

Asante Kotoko, who were the defending champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, ended the season at the fourth position with 52 points.

Between 1992 and 1995, Akwesi Appiah served as the Assistant Coach for his former club Asante Kotoko including deputising under Malik Jabir.

He was subsequently promoted to serve in the role of Head Coach from 1995 to 1996.