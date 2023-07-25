Ghana: We're Devastated By Death of Sherry Ayittey - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the death of Dr Sherry Ayittey has robbed the party, the country, and her family, of yet another elder whose sterling contributions to nation-building span well over a generation in the history of Ghana.

"We in the NDC are particularly devastated by this sudden and unexpected blow, and at the appropriate time, we shall demonstrate our gratitude to her for her love of nation and party," a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, has said.

"We console ourselves and her family and request for strength and fortitude for her and her family and friends as preparations are made towards her burial," the statement added.

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama have extended words of condolences to the family of the late Sherry Ayittey who served under him as Minister of Health.

Mr Mahama on his Facebook page eulogised the late Dr Ayittey and described her demise as shocking and a collective loss.

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture died at the weekend at age 75.

Dr Ayittey was a founding member of the NDC, who served in several roles within the party and in government, serving as a women's activist, a minister of state, and a national vice-chairperson.

After the 2008 presidential election, President John Atta Mills appointed her as Minister of Environment, Science and Technology in his government in January 2009.

Dr Ayittey's death was announced by the head of family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nanta of Osu Alata.

Madam Sherry Ayittey was born in 1948.

She had her secondary school education at the Labone Secondary School in Accra, and is a member of the 1965-67 year group.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, then the University of Science and Technology (UST).

Dr Ayittey served as the Managing Director of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) Distilleries. She also served on several management boards including the Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation, now Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT); Forestry Commission, and the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

She was Ghana's lead of a delegation to the Conference of Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and United Nations Convention on Biodiversity which