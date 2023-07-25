Ghana: Tijjaniya Calls for Global Peace, Security, Justice

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has reminded Muslims across the globe to remember that Islam instructs Muslims to adhere to Islamic teachings of peace, security, justice, equality, forgiveness and tolerance.

"On the 75 years anniversary of the Deceleration of Human Rights, Islam calls and places priority on the right of human life to live with respect, dignity and peace everywhere around the world," the movement said in a statement signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the TMMG, copied the Ghanaian Times.

The statement entreated all to show gratitude to the Almighty Allah by embracing and adopting peace building, tolerance, loving and compassionate towards one another and being kind and generous to those in need.

The statement also wished everyone around the World a very happy and prosperous New Islamic Year 1445 which fell on last Wednesday July 19 2023.

It said the Almighty Allah had pointed out in the Holy Quran the importance of forgiveness and encouraged people to be compassionate, forgive others, love and compassion, unity, generosity and humanity, maintain peace at all times.

The Holy Quran says "so by mercy from Allah, (O Muhammad), you were lenient with them. And if you had been rude (in speech) and harsh in heart, they would have disbanded from about you."

The statement added that Holy Quran says "whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption (done) in the land - it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one - it is as if he had saved mankind entirely."

It said God eschews all forms of corruption, quoting Quran 30:40 "corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by (reason of) what the hands of people have earned so He may let them taste part of (the consequence of) what they have done that perhaps they will return (to righteousness)," as a reminder to eschew corruption.