Nigeria: Omoniyi Ibietan's Book On Cyber Politics in Nigeria Launched in Abuja

25 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

In 460 pages spread over 12 chapters, the author gives expression to a critical phase within the distinct trajectory of Nigerian democracy through its elections.

Premium Times Books will Tuesday morning hold an event to launch a book by the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Omoniyi Ibietan.

The book, titled: "Cyber Politics: Social Media, Social Demography and Voting Behaviour in Nigeria," will be unveiled at the main auditorium of the Communications and Digital Economy complex of the NCC, located at Mbora District of Abuja, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

At the public presentation, Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief of Abuja-based Leadership Newspapers, will review the book before a panel session that will dwell on 'The Cyber Context of Political Communication and its Implications for Democracy in Africa.'

Listed as panellists are Mr Ibietan; Majeed Dahiru, writer, public affairs analyst and CEO of Orascom Properties, and Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication and deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University, Abuja.

Chido Onumah, social entrepreneur, journalist, writer, author and coordinator of the African Centre for Information and Media Literacy (AFRIMIL), will moderate the discussion.

The panel will focus on how cyber politics played out and shaped the last two general elections in Nigeria. The possible implications of cyber politics in future elections will also be x-rayed.

