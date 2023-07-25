Liberia: Presidential Aspirant of African Liberation League Sara Beysolow Nyanti Promises to Lift Liberians From Starvation

Monrovia — Ahead of Liberia's Legislative and Presidential elections, the Standard Bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL), Rev. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, says it's now time to lift the people of Liberia out of poverty.

Madam Nyanti, a former Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who arrived in the country from the sub-region over the weekend told a gathering of supporters that she will focus on providing basic social services for Liberians when elected as President of Liberia.

Madam Nyanti said lifting Africa's oldest republic out of poverty will require the help of all Liberians home and abroad and not just the president of the country as she assured her supporters that she will be committed to reducing poverty in Liberia.

"Is time for us to move above politics and move towards transforming this nation and all of us are required to transform this nation wherever you are around the world Liberia needs you to come home and join African Liberation League to transform this country," She said amid applause from her supporters.

According to her, the manifesto of the African Liberation League party is aimed at lifting Liberians out of poverty and giving opportunities to women, youths, and all Liberians, promising that all Liberians can be lifted out of poverty regardless of political affiliation and social status.

"Our manifesto for this country demonstrates our desire to see the empowerment of women and youth; and as we release our manifesto, we release to you the dreams and aspirations we have for the people of Liberia from Cape Mount to Cape Palmas," She asserted.

She promised her partisans and Liberians that if elected as president her administration will ensure that every Liberian will rise and ensure that poverty is kicked out of Liberia.

Continuing, she stated: "We will move about poverty, women will send their children to school, men will have money in their pocket to take care of their families, we will all be lifted together not one person will be lifted and we will all be lifted together, Liberia will rise, it will take all of us to take Liberia to the next level."

The opposition African Liberation League (ALL) political leader said her recent trip out of Liberia was to ensure that people in the sub-region get to know about her political party outside of Liberia and inform regional leaders about her and her running mate Simon Mulbah's plan for Liberia.

"We plan to lift Liberia from healing to prosperity and we plan to stipulate seven key priorities, including health, education, better economy, labor and empowerment, agriculture, infrastructure, and safety and security," She divulged.

Her words: "These key priorities outline how we feel we can better serve the people of Liberia"

The former United Nations diplomat intimated that her party's plan for Liberia will lift the people of Liberia out of poverty and create job opportunities for Liberians, adding that the African Liberation League is in Liberia with a new voice and vision for a new destiny of transformation for Liberia.

"The difference I am bringing is practical experience practical knowledge in poverty reduction practical experience in lifting people out of poverty and I don't know if there anyone else in the landscape right now who has ever done that before who has been credited for establishing systems to lift people out of poverty." She said.

She added: "Who in Liberia is being credited for establishing systems to save lives and so what I bring to the table is that practical experience from around the world where I did in other countries help to build nations and to help this nation that we all love; this country is for all Liberians and not some."

She maintained that leading the country is not about gender but about the person that is passionate about serving the country and its people.

"Liberians need people who will come to the table to serve them with the knowledge and skills required to lift them out of poverty to create jobs and ensure they have asses to basic social services and I am a woman with that knowledge and skills," She noted.

About Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres appointed Sara BeysolowNyanti as the new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)on December 6, 2021. Nyanti, a Liberian, also double as the Resident Coordinator in South Sudan. Madam Nyanti bags more than 20 years of experience in international development and humanitarian affairs including in conflict and post-conflict settings, most recently serving as Resident Coordinator in Nepal. She previously served as United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Yemen (2019-2020) and Gambia (2015-2017). Before her senior-level representational roles, Nyantil reportedly served in numerous technical capacities in UNICEF and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) related to setting up systems for large-scale grant management, social protection/cash transfers, HIV/AIDS, health, and education.